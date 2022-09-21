Quebec Liberals have all 125 candidates confirmed for Oct. 3 election after court challenge
With just four days left before advance polling set to begin in the provincial election, the Quebec Liberal Party now has a full roster of candidates in all 125 ridings.
The Liberals were the only party with a missing candidate after Quebec's chief electoral officer refused the candidacy of Harley Lounsbury in the Matane-Matapédia riding, approximately 400 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
The party challenged the decision in court and late Wednesday evening, the Superior Court of Quebec ruled in favour of the Liberals. Justice Clément Samson ordered the returning officer to confirm Lounsbury's compliance of candidacy.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade was quick to react to the judgment, writing in a Twitter post that she is "happy" with the court's decision.
"This is a great victory for democracy. Liberal voters in Matane-Matapédia will be able to exercise their right to vote on October 3."
Last weekend, another candidate, Malek Arab, dropped out of the race for personal reasons but was swiftly replaced with other candidate for the Joliette riding.
Advance polling for the Quebec election takes place on Sept. 25 and 26 before the rest of Quebec voters cast a ballot on Oct. 3.
With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Failing and flailing': Trudeau condemns Putin's escalation of war, nuclear threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Russia's 'flailing and failing' president Wednesday, joining a chorus of global outrage aimed at what he described as Vladimir Putin's panic-stricken escalation of a collapsing war in Ukraine.
Video shows Vancouver police cruiser crashing into pedestrian
Surveillance video has surfaced of a police cruiser crashing into a man in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside this week, revealing the victim had been standing still for at least 10 seconds leading up to the collision.
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
Federal government to announce review of Cannabis Act as legal industry faces big hurdles
Nearly four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the federal government will finally announce its plans Thursday for a long-overdue review of the country's Cannabis Act.
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.
Toxic chemicals found in school uniforms across North America
A new study found toxic ‘forever’ chemicals were present in children’s school uniforms among other outdoor and stain-repellent clothes.
After Trudeau video backlash, do world leaders have the right to sing or party?
In light of the backlash in response to the videos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing, CTVNews.ca spoke with political science and marketing experts on whether world leaders have the right to enjoy themselves while out in public.
Ministers mum on expected COVID-19 travel rule changes, defend ArriveCan as 'critical' border tool
Parliament Hill was abuzz Wednesday amid reports that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional. Peppered with questions, Liberal ministers refused to confirm their plans, saying they'd have more to say soon.
Toronto
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
-
17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Scarborough
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.
-
This is what family, friends and colleagues had to say about the life of Const. Andrew Hong
Here’s is family, friends and colleagues had to say about Const. Andrew Hong, who was fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop during a multi-city rampage.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4, forecast to approach as major hurricane
Fiona is forecast to approach Atlantic Canada as a hurricane Saturday morning, transitioning into a powerful post-tropical storm.
-
Maritime residents, emergency officials prepare for potential impacts of Hurricane Fiona
Residents across the Maritimes are doing what they can to prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Fiona. Emergency officials are also advising of potential damage, flooding and power outages, and informing residents what they can do to be prepared.
-
Shooting victims' families want to ensure inquiry recommendations followed
Families of victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting called Wednesday for an oversight committee to ensure the recommendations coming out of the public inquiry into the tragedy won't be ignored.
London
-
Man injured as he escapes would-be robber on nature trail
A peaceful morning walk on a St. Thomas, Ont. nature trail turned violent when police say a man was the victim of a would-be robber on Tuesday. Police say the victim was approached by a man who demanded his cell phone, and the victim was cut as he tried to escape.
-
Victim identified, charges laid following fatal crash in Norwich Township, Ont.
A 63-year-old woman is facing multiple serious charges after a fatal crash claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman in Oxford County over the weekend.
-
'It’s like Western’s Christmas': Students and officials prepare for Homecoming weekend
With last year's rowdy Homecoming festivities still fresh in everyone's mind, a house full of Western University students are preparing for this Saturday’s Homecoming event. With that in mind, London police, city councillors and paramedic services are also making preparations of their own.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple women report being drugged while downtown, Sudbury, Ont., police say
Multiple women reported being drugged Saturday while visiting establishments in downtown Sudbury, city police said in a news release Wednesday.
-
Sudburian featured in film about opioid crisis
'Love in the Time of Fentanyl' is an award-winning documentary that is on the Cinefest lineup this year. A Sudburian is featured in part of the film for his work on the front lines in Vancouver at the heart of the poison drug crisis.
-
Sault council says no to energy project
Sault Ste. Marie city council is saying no to a proposed battery energy storage facility until it can get more information from the group behind the project.
Calgary
-
Hospital volunteer shares his passion for Calgary's north and south east communities
An extraordinary volunteer at a Calgary hospital who is brightening some patients' experience as a translator and passionate community leader has health officials hoping his story encourages more volunteers to come forward.
-
Calgary police issue warning as high-risk offender released
Calgary Police Service officials say the actions of a high-risk offender will be monitored after he was released in the city upon completion of his prison sentence.
-
'We're just lost': Travellers say it's time to move on from travel restrictions
International travellers at Calgary’s International Airport say its time to do away with COVID-19 border measures and travel restrictions.
Kitchener
-
Two charged in connection to 2008 fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont.
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
-
WRDSB lawyer clarifies police timeline in cyber attack
New details are emerging about the timeline surrounding the Waterloo Region District School Board’s reporting of a cyber attack on its systems to Waterloo Regional Police are emerging.
-
300-year-old Elm tree to be cut down in Kitchener
A tree standing in Kitchener’s south end that officials say is more than 300 years old is being cut down over safety concerns.
Vancouver
-
'It was the scariest moment of my life': Vancouver woman describes being chased by a stranger
A Vancouver woman is speaking out about her terrifying experience of being chased by a stranger downtown.
-
Video shows Vancouver police cruiser crashing into pedestrian
Surveillance video has surfaced of a police cruiser crashing into a man in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside this week, revealing the victim had been standing still for at least 10 seconds leading up to the collision.
-
Specialist doctors report 1 million B.C. patients on waitlists
Dozens of specialist doctors have signed a letter to B.C.’s health minister with dire warnings that the health-care system has deteriorated to the point that one million patients are waiting to see them.
Edmonton
-
1 in hospital after shooting in Ponoka on Wednesday
One person is in hospital with apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting on Wednesday morning.
-
8 drone incidents reported near Jasper wildfire, 4 facing fines up to $25k: Parks Canada
Park wardens have seized four drones and charged four people accused of flying close to the Chetamon Wildfire near Jasper.
-
First responders honour life of paramedic killed on duty
Bagpipes rang out in Stony Plain Wednesday, part of a celebration of life for paramedic Dallas Boyko.
Windsor
-
Trailblazing baseball team Chatham Coloured All-Stars added to MLB The Show 22
A popular baseball videogame is giving players the chance to step into the cleats of one of the sport’s most iconic teams.
-
From Windsor-Essex to the Amazing Race Canada finish line… Craig Ramsay is a winner
The title of reigning Amazing Race Canada champion in part belongs to Harrow’s own Craig Ramsay.
-
House destroyed following Walker Road fire, no injuries reported
Terry Venables was awakened by the sounds of fire trucks Wednesday morning.
Regina
-
City's amusement tax becomes star of executive committee meeting discussion Wednesday
On Wednesday, executive committee voted to amend a nearly 100-year old bylaw that taxes recreational tickets sold in the city.
-
Dillon Whitehawk murder trial adjourned until November
Court will have to wait at least six weeks to hear the closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk’s murder trial.
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
Ottawa
-
Five children assessed by paramedics following hazardous material call at Ottawa daycare
The Ottawa Fire Hazardous Materials Team responded to a call at a daycare on Glencoe Street in the Arlington Woods neighbourhood.
-
Roller-skating is coming back to Ottawa in a big way
A brand new 20,000 square foot roller-skating rink is set to open this December in a section of the Ottawa Citizen building on Baxter Road in Ottawa.
-
Grateful Family: Four years after a tornado destroys a Dunrobin home, the Nicholsons thank 'the helpers'
Four years after tornadoes struck Dunrobin, a family whose home was destroyed is thanking everyone who helped them on their journey to rebuild.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
Sask. police search for suspect after woman found dead in submerged vehicle
RCMP are looking for a suspect in connection with a submerged vehicle where a woman was found dead inside.
-
'Opportunities are endless': New firefighter training facility north of Saskatoon to serve as hub for region
The City of Saskatoon is embarking on a new venture with the cities of Warman and Martensville, as well as the RM of Corman Park, beginning with the construction on a first-of-its-kind in Saskatchewan training facility.