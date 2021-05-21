QUEBEC CITY -- The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says it wants to make a shift towards progress in the economy and put an end to the blackmail practices of certain companies.

In her new economic approach, Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade proposes giving more incentives to companies that redistribute profits to their employees, or that hire disabled people.

When asked by a reporter if the PLQ was moving to the political left, she replied it is a "move towards progress."

Former Finance Minister Carlos Leitao, long associated with fiscal austerity, says he has changed his economic views since the pandemic.

He says Quebec will not face capital flight if it imposes new social and environmental rules, and he has a message for companies that want to resist and threaten to leave.

"Dominique and I were pressured when we were in government to say, 'Give me that or I'm out of here.' I think we should say, 'You want to leave? Good-bye.'" he said.

The PLQ proposes, among other things, to integrate environmental and social impact criteria into government's call for tenders.

The party also suggests introducing a new category of companies -- mission-based companies -- which would aim to create social and environmental progress in addition to financial profitability.

A potential Liberal government, the party says, will commit to promoting the development of these companies, notably through tax incentives and access to public contracts, by giving them automatic access to accelerated qualification.