Quebec Liberal MNAs Marwah Rizqy, Greg Kelley welcome baby boy

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Greg Kelley have welcomed their second child, a boy named Abraham Kelley.

The couple took to social media to share the news, saying, "a more fragile pregnancy, an earlier arrival. A gentle touch."

The 39-year-old mother has been open in the past about her fertility journey, sharing a message of hope to any family experiencing difficulties in conceiving a child.

"Your family project is more than legitimate," she wrote on social media at the time. "The journey can be trying and I wish you all a chance to hold your little bundles of happiness soon."

Rizqy concluded her post on Abraham's birth by thanking her medical team at Sainte-Justine Hospital.

The couple also share a son, Gabriel, who was born in October 2022.