Quebec LGBTQ+ groups concerned after file transferred out of Justice Ministry

The fight against homophobia and transphobia in Quebec has fallen under the charge of the justice minister for nearly 15 years. But now, the file has been transferred to the minister responsible for international relations, francophonie and the status of women -- a change that has LGBTQ+ groups confused and concerned.

Martine Biron has inherited the mandate carried by her colleague Simon Jolin-Barrette for the past four years. The decision was met by surprise, as LGBTQ+ issues have fallen under the jurisdiction of Quebec's Justice Ministry since the adoption of a ministerial decree in June 2008.

LGBTQ+ community organizations say Francois Legault's government broke the policy without informing or consulting them.

"There is great astonishment from all the people who work in the LGBT community, because for us it is so inescapable that it is managed by the justice minister," said Mona Greenbaum, executive director of the Coalition des familles LGBT+.

Protecting human rights and fighting discrimination remain at the heart of the battle, advocates say.

"For LGBTQ+ people, there are still many rights that are fragile, even if in Quebec our situation is getting better and better," said Pascal Vaillancourt, co-president of the Conseil québécois LGBT board. "So, the fact that it is in the hands of the justice minister, it brings a certain security."

Martine Biron's office said that the newly appointed minister is declining interview requests for the time being while she familiarizes herself with her files.

But in a written statement, they explain that "the quest for equality between women and men and the fight against homophobia and transphobia are mutually supportive."

They "pass in great part by education, the promotion of egalitarian relationships and the fight against sexual and sexist stereotypes. We are convinced that moving society towards greater equality is a fundamental task that must be carried out in a coordinated manner," the office wrote, concluding that the minister plans to hold meetings with various groups.

'LESS POWER, FEWER RESOURCES'

But groups fear the government will end up neglecting issues related to homophobia and transphobia.

"We have nothing against the status of women ministry, Minister Biron. But it is a ministry that has much less visibility, much less power and much fewer resources. And it has no knowledge of our files," Greenbaum said.

"It doesn't make sense for us. It's a lack of respect for the largest minority in Quebec, which represents at least 10 per cent of the population," she adds.

The change comes at the same time the government is set to develop a five-year plan against homophobia and transphobia.

But according to Manon Massé, the co-spokesperson for Québec solidaire, Jolin-Barrette did not have enough time to fulfill this mandate and meet with groups. She sees the transfer of this file to Biron as a good thing.

Before the last election, Jolin-Barrette "had many other responsibilities, making the LGBTQI+ communities file second-rate," said Massé, who is responsible for LGBTQ+-related issues in her own party.

"I hope that with a minister who has less on her plate, she will be able to ensure what is necessary to continue to advance LGBT rights in Quebec," she said.

Since Biron is in charge of international relations, Quebec could play a role in helping reluctant countries accept sexual minorities, Massé offered.

But as far as Greenbaum is concerned, the file should remain under the wing of the Justice Ministry -- even if relations between Jolin-Barrette and the LGBTQ+ community have been stormy at times.

Even "under the worst conditions," she says she is convinced that demands are moving faster in the Justice Ministry than elsewhere. Collaboration is always possible, despite differing visions, she said.

She cites the example of family law reform, which initially drew the ire of transgender and non-binary groups. The minister was heavily criticized for proposing a genital surgery requirement for those seeking to legally change their sex.

Jolin-Barrette eventually backed down on this controversial portion of his legislation, and several advances were made when Bill 2 was passed, Greenbaum said.

"The fact that he backed down on the transphobic aspect of the bill demonstrated the good faith of the minister. But it was not without psychological damage for some people who were afraid of losing their gains," said Vaillancourt, who is also the executive director of LGBTQ+ helpline Interligne.

He hopes that Minister Biron will listen more to groups working with LGBTQ+ people and that they will be seen as tools for collaboration and not a threat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 2, 2022.