Quebec launches rapid training program to hire up to 5,000 orderlies

Quebec is launching a short-term training program to recruit and train new orderlies with a goal of attracting 3,000 to 5,000 workers to the field.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement Tuesday morning alongside Education Minister Bernard Drainville and Seniors Minister Sonia Bélanger.

To attract candidates, applicants are being offered a $12,000 bursary to take part in a short-term professional training spread over three months, or 375 hours.

There is an urgent need for orderlies in the province, so much so that Quebec is struggling to deploy its Maison des aînés due to a lack of labour.

Students will get an $8,000 scholarship and then a $4,000 bonus upon graduation. In addition, graduates will be hired directly out of the program, so they are guaranteed a job. They will also be able to start working as an aide in a residential and long-term care centre while they are training.

Drainville said the training will be available in all regions of Quebec.

