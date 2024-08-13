Quebec is creating a forum on AI in higher education

The Quebec government will set up a 'national consultation body' to address issues related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education, where new tools are raising concerns.

This new body will include representatives from educational establishments, student associations, unions, and AI experts.

Its work will focus on three objectives, including "developing a common vision and defining basic guiding principles for the responsible, ethical, sustainable and safe use of AI in higher education."

According to Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry, since new technologies related to artificial and generative intelligence "are here to stay" and "are evolving very rapidly," the government must ensure that it stays abreast of the latest trends.

"That's why the creation of a national consultation body on artificial intelligence seems essential to us today, in particular to better identify the educational and ethical issues linked to the use of artificial intelligence, and to guide us in the choice of directions to take in the face of this new reality," she explained in a press release.

While AI is not a new technology, new tools that have appeared relatively recently have raised concerns in the education sector.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 13, 2024.