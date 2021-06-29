MONTREAL -- Quebec is taking a big step to requalify or upgrade the skills of certain Quebecers by offering them to short-term training programs.

Quebec Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet announced Tuesday that he plans to devote $30 million over four years to a requalification and skills enhancement program called COUD (Programme de formations de courte durée).

The government says it hopes to reorient 1,500 people to industries like agriculture, aeronautics, the green economy and electric transportation -- all fields with specific labour needs.

The training programs, including internships, can last from a few months to a maximum of three years and result in an Attestation of College Studies (ACS), a Diploma of Vocational Studies (DEP) or an Attestation of Vocational Specialization (AVS).