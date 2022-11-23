Quebec judicial council rejects complaint over judge's sexual assault ruling

People take part in a protest against a decision by judge Matthieu Poliquin in the case against a man who pleaded guilty to sexual assault and voyeurism in Montreal, Sunday, July 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People take part in a protest against a decision by judge Matthieu Poliquin in the case against a man who pleaded guilty to sexual assault and voyeurism in Montreal, Sunday, July 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon