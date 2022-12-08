Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game

Fortnite

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'

The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon