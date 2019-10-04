MONTREAL -- A Montreal law firm is seeking a class action against the creators of Fortnite after parents said their two kids have become addicted to the wildly popular online video game.

The legal firm Calex, which specializes in class actions, on Thursday filed the request for authorization to file the suit against Epic Games and its Canadian subsidiary.

The firm is representing parents of two children, aged 10 and 15, who they say are addicted to the game. The court filing alleges that Epic designed Fortnite "to be as addictive as possible."

The firm is asking anyone else who believes they have been similarly affected by Fortnite to contact them.

Epic Games launched Fortnite in 2017 and its various iterations quickly become some of the most played online video games in history. More than 250 million people around the world have played a version of Fortnite, according to a Business Insider report earlier this year.

This is a developing story that will be updated.