Quebec issues self-care guide for COVID-19
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 4:09PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 23, 2020 4:16PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Quebec government has issued a self-care guide to help residents get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guide offers information on the novel coronavirus, how to protect yourself and your family, and who to reach out to if you require care.
See the guide below or click here. More information on COVID-19 in Quebec is available at Quebec.ca/coronavirus
