Quebec issues open fire ban in several regions of Quebec as two forest fires burn

Two forest fires are currently burning in Quebec.

Due to the current conditions, the Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks has decided to ban open fires in or near the forest in several regions.

The ban is now in effect.

The decision was taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), and aims to limit the risk of forest fires.

The measure targets 13 MRCs across the province.

It concerns Montreal, Laval, Montérégie, Estrie, Mauricie, Chaudière-Appalaches, Laurentides, Outaouais, Lanaudière, Centre-du-Québec, Capitale-Nationale, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

The heat is starting to settle in Quebec, especially in the south of the province. SOPFEU points out that over the next few days, weather conditions will be "particularly conducive to the outbreak of vegetation fires along forest edges and near municipalities."

The organization explained that, in the spring, dead leaves, grass and branches on the ground dry out quickly and become very flammable.

Since the beginning of the protection season, 69 forest fires have affected 73.5 hectares. The average for the last ten years at the same date is 81 fires for an area of 58.8 hectares.

Under the Sustainable Forest Management Act, anyone who violates an order prohibiting open fires in or near the forest is liable to a fine ranging from $500 to $50,000.