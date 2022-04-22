Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with state funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "more of an artist" on ice than a simple hockey player.
"It was spectacular to watch him," Legault said, describing how excited he would be as a boy, watching with his father, as Lafleur skated onto the ice during the Habs' golden era.
"People would chant 'Guy, Guy, Guy!'" he remembered, describing Lafleur's speed and finesse, his long blond hair flowing in a no-helmet era, and his "generosity" and simple nature outside the rink.
"It's all of Quebec that's in mourning," Legault said.
The province is hoping, in coordination with Lafleur's family, to hold a type of state funeral for the hockey great after offering the gesture earlier today.
Lafleur has died at 70 of lung cancer, prompting an outpouring of memories and tributes from across the continent.
Quebec, his home province, is also considering renaming a picturesque highway to Outaouais, the region where he grew up, Legault said in a press conference.
Highway 50 is the smaller of two highways that connect Montreal and Ottawa, passing through the rural area just north of the Ottawa River, as opposed to Highway 40, which is a bigger and less scenic route south of the river.
The route passes by Thurso, the tiny town on the banks of the river where Lafleur grew up, about two-thirds of the way from Montreal to Ottawa, not far from the town of Montebello.
That idea was suggested by Mathieu Lacombe, the minister responsible for the Outaouais, when Legault called him earlier Friday, he said. It's too soon to announce definite plans, but "we are looking right now at it," he said.
The funeral the province has offered is a kind of state funeral, which in Quebec is called a "national funeral" and isn't the same kind of state funeral given to former premiers.
It's a simpler ceremony but one "reserved for people who, for example, have made an impact on political life, as decided by the government," according to provincial guidelines.
On the day of the funeral, the province flies flags at half-mast from dawn to dusk.
Quebec will also create a public registry where the public can write condolences for the beloved figure, Legault said. Lafleur was well known for his outgoing personality and for making time for his fans, many of whom he met in person.
And it isn't just Quebecers who are mourning the loss, the premier said. About a year ago, he asked Lafleur to sign a series of jerseys to give as gifts to other premiers, which he graciously agreed to do, Legault recalled.
"This morning I got two messages from other premiers" from other provinces, he noted.
Lafleur sometimes had a sharp tongue, especially when it came to critiquing his old team, but he also put great effort into public-minded projects, especially supporting kids' organizations. "He was involved in all sorts of activities," said Legault.
"He was someone showing leadership on the ice but also [off] of the ice."
