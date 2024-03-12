MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec Health Ministry advises parents to vaccinate against measles

    Measles
    Share

    Quebec's Health Ministry sent messages to school boards and service centres across the province this week after the number of confirmed measles cases hit 17 as of Tuesday.

    The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) sent messages to parents about the state of the disease, including vaccination information, symptoms, how it spreads and how to book an appointment for vaccination.

    "The school board is working with the local CIUSSS to set up vaccination clinics at different schools with a priority on elementary schools," said LBPSB spokesperson Darren Becker, who added that lists of clinics will be available soon.

    The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) also sent a letter to parents "strongly" recommending that those who are not protected get vaccinated "as quickly as possible."

    "If a case of measles occurs in a school, anyone who is not protected, children and adults, will be excluded from the setting and will have to isolate at home," the letter reads. "They may return to school upon presentation of valid proof of vaccination or after a period of 14 days from the identification of the case, with the possibility of extending this withdrawal by additional 14-day periods if further cases are detected."

    The Centre de services scolaire de Montreal (CSSDM) sent a similar message to parents saying Quebec is at risk of an increase in cases for several months.

    "If you are a parent, check your child's vaccination records to find out if he or she is protected," the message reads. "Measles vaccines may have different names. Anyone born after 1970 who has never been vaccinated against measles or who has never had the disease should be vaccinated."

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?

    About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.

    Why does India's new citizenship law exclude Muslims?

    India has implemented a controversial citizenship law that has been widely criticized for excluding Muslims, a minority community whose concerns have heightened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News