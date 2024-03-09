MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Have you been exposed to the measles? Consult Quebec's tracker

    Measles
    Share

    Quebec has logged 12 cases of measles since the start of 2024, according to the latest data. Nine of those cases were reported in Montreal.

    To help keep outbreaks in check, the province is tracking areas frequented by measles patients in recent weeks.

    The tracker is on the Government of Quebec's website (in French only).

    Here's the list for Montreal, last updated on March 9.

     

    Montreal airport, arrivals and baggage carrousel area:

    • Feb. 24

    141 bus:

    • Between 4:48 and 7:48 a.m. on Feb. 26, 27, 28, and 29

    La Mère Hélène (baby supply shop):

    • Between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25

    Centre Médical Mieux-Être (Henri-Bourassa branch):

    • Between 2:30 and 5:30 on Feb. 25

    CLSC Ahuntsic:

    • Between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

    CLSC Côte-des-Neiges:

    • Between 3:15 and 6:30 on Feb. 29

    École Murielle Dumont:

    • Feb. 21

    Les Anges de Bois-Franc daycare:

    • Between 8:30 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 26

    Collectif Medica clinic:

    • Between 11:45 and 1:15 on March 1

    Stillview clinic:

    • Feb. 28

    Montreal Children's Hospital ER:

    • Between 6:47 and 10 p.m. on Feb. 24
    • Between 12:30 and 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 26

    Notre-Dame Hospital ER:

    • Between 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 26
    • Between 8:30 a.m. and 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 28

    Sainte-Justine Hospital ER:

    • Between 5:45 and 8:48 p.m. on Feb. 25
    • Between 7:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Feb. 26
    • Between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 27
    • Between 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 and 1:01 a.m. on Feb. 29
    • Between 12:40 and 5 p.m. on March 7

    Metro (blue line):

    • Between 6:15 and 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

    Metro (orange line):

    • Between 6:30 and 8:30 on Feb. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

    Flight 208 Royal Air Maroc from Casablanca to Montreal:

    • Between Feb. 23 and 24

    Palace Magique daycare:

    • Between 4 and 6:15 p.m. on March 6

     

    If your vaccines are up to date and you think you've been exposed to measles, the Health Ministry recommends monitoring for any symptoms.

    If you're not protected, the ministry recommends self-isolating for 14 days (with "day one" being the day you were exposed).

    Those considered protected are:

    • People born before 1970
    • People with a lab test demonstrating the presence of measles antibodies
    • People with a medical certificate confirming that they had measles before Jan. 1 1996
    • People with written proof of measles vaccination

    Two doses of the vaccine are required for people born after 1980 to be considered fully protected. The same is true for people born between 1970 and 1979 who work in healthcare, travel to a country where measles is circulating, or are military recruits.

    To make a vaccine appointment or for information on your vaccinal status, call 1-877-644-4545.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News