Have you been exposed to the measles? Consult Quebec's tracker

Quebec has logged 12 cases of measles since the start of 2024, according to the latest data. Nine of those cases were reported in Montreal.

To help keep outbreaks in check, the province is tracking areas frequented by measles patients in recent weeks.

The tracker is on the Government of Quebec's website (in French only).

Here's the list for Montreal, last updated on March 9.

Montreal airport, arrivals and baggage carrousel area:

Feb. 24

141 bus:

Between 4:48 and 7:48 a.m. on Feb. 26, 27, 28, and 29

La Mère Hélène (baby supply shop):

Between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25

Centre Médical Mieux-Être (Henri-Bourassa branch):

Between 2:30 and 5:30 on Feb. 25

CLSC Ahuntsic:

Between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

CLSC Côte-des-Neiges:

Between 3:15 and 6:30 on Feb. 29

École Murielle Dumont:

Feb. 21

Les Anges de Bois-Franc daycare:

Between 8:30 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 26

Collectif Medica clinic:

Between 11:45 and 1:15 on March 1

Stillview clinic:

Feb. 28

Montreal Children's Hospital ER:

Between 6:47 and 10 p.m. on Feb. 24

Between 12:30 and 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 26

Notre-Dame Hospital ER:

Between 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 26

Between 8:30 a.m. and 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 28

Sainte-Justine Hospital ER:

Between 5:45 and 8:48 p.m. on Feb. 25

Between 7:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Feb. 26

Between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 27

Between 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 and 1:01 a.m. on Feb. 29

Between 12:40 and 5 p.m. on March 7

Metro (blue line):

Between 6:15 and 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Metro (orange line):

Between 6:30 and 8:30 on Feb. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Flight 208 Royal Air Maroc from Casablanca to Montreal:

Between Feb. 23 and 24

Palace Magique daycare:

Between 4 and 6:15 p.m. on March 6

If your vaccines are up to date and you think you've been exposed to measles, the Health Ministry recommends monitoring for any symptoms.

If you're not protected, the ministry recommends self-isolating for 14 days (with "day one" being the day you were exposed).

Those considered protected are:

People born before 1970

People with a lab test demonstrating the presence of measles antibodies

People with a medical certificate confirming that they had measles before Jan. 1 1996

People with written proof of measles vaccination

Two doses of the vaccine are required for people born after 1980 to be considered fully protected. The same is true for people born between 1970 and 1979 who work in healthcare, travel to a country where measles is circulating, or are military recruits.

To make a vaccine appointment or for information on your vaccinal status, call 1-877-644-4545.