Quebec health minister to hold press conference on ER overflows

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to address the overflow of emergency rooms (ERs) across the province.

Last week, the ER tracker Indexsanté indicated that hospitals most affected by high occupancy rates were in Montreal and nearby regions. But the issue appears to have spread elsewhere in Quebec, according to the Tuesday figures.

As of around 8 a.m., ER occupancy rates were as follows (from highest to lowest):

Lanaudière: 187%

Laurentides: 161%

Outaouais: 134%

Chaudière-Appalaches: 133%

Montreal: 130%

Montérégie: 124%

Laval: 116%

Capitale-Nationale: 114%

Centre-du-Québec: 109%

Estrie: 109%

Mauricie 108%

To reduce the strain on ERs, Dubé announced the formation of a crisis unit last week to determine short-term solutions.

Dubé has also asked Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau to propose an action plan.

At Tuesday's press conference, Dubé will be accompanied by health ministry depute ministers Dr. Lucie Opantry and Daniel Desharnais.

More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press.