Quebec health minister tables 150 new amendments to reform bill
Already in a race against time to pass the voluminous bill on reform of the health-care network, members of the national assembly watched as Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé added to his tally with the tabling of around 150 amendments on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, when the Committee on Health and Social Services resumed its work in Quebec City, the minister threatened that the bill would be adopted under a gag order.
Asked by the opposition to commit to not resorting to this option, Dubé refused to do so, saying that discussions would have to end at some point so that the changes could be implemented on the ground.
The minister is keen to ensure that his reform of the healthcare network, which is intended to give rise to a new government corporation, the Santé Québec agency, is adopted before the end of the parliamentary session in December.
In its current form, the future 'Act to make the health and social services system more efficient' contains nearly 1,200 sections to be analyzed and debated by elected officials.
Detailed study of Bill 15 is due to continue until Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 22, 2023.
The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.
