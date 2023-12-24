MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec health-care professionals reach a tentative agreement in principle with the government

    Robert Comeau, APTS, speaks as a union common front march together, Thursday, March 30, 2023 in front of the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques BoissinotRobert Comeau, APTS, speaks as a union common front march together, Thursday, March 30, 2023 in front of the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Robert Comeau, APTS, speaks as a union common front march together, Thursday, March 30, 2023 in front of the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques BoissinotRobert Comeau, APTS, speaks as a union common front march together, Thursday, March 30, 2023 in front of the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    The APTS has reached a tentative agreement in principle at the sectoral table as part of the public sector negotiations.

    After a night of intensive work at the sectoral bargaining table, the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS) has reached a tentative agreement in principle with the employer party for its 65,000 members.

    "For just over a year, we have been working hard to obtain an improvement in the conditions of exercise and practice of the professionals and technicians members of the APTS as well as better recognition of their expertise in order to combat the labour shortage and work overload in our public network," said APTS president Robert Comeau said in a press release on Sunday morning.

    "The gains achieved today would promote attraction and retention within our 108 job titles," said Comeau, whose union is a member of the inter-union Common Front in the current public sector negotiations.

    The APTS press release states, however, that the APTS General Council will only decide whether to submit an agreement in principle to a vote of its members at a general meeting once a tentative agreement has also been reached at the central table.

    "Despite this possible agreement, the problem remains unresolved with regard to the issues at the central table. In particular, wage issues will have to be resolved in order to avoid an unlimited Common Front general strike in early 2024," the press release reads.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 24, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Norad ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along

    As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News