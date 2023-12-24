Quebec health-care professionals reach a tentative agreement in principle with the government

The APTS has reached a tentative agreement in principle at the sectoral table as part of the public sector negotiations.

After a night of intensive work at the sectoral bargaining table, the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS) has reached a tentative agreement in principle with the employer party for its 65,000 members.

"For just over a year, we have been working hard to obtain an improvement in the conditions of exercise and practice of the professionals and technicians members of the APTS as well as better recognition of their expertise in order to combat the labour shortage and work overload in our public network," said APTS president Robert Comeau said in a press release on Sunday morning.

"The gains achieved today would promote attraction and retention within our 108 job titles," said Comeau, whose union is a member of the inter-union Common Front in the current public sector negotiations.

The APTS press release states, however, that the APTS General Council will only decide whether to submit an agreement in principle to a vote of its members at a general meeting once a tentative agreement has also been reached at the central table.

"Despite this possible agreement, the problem remains unresolved with regard to the issues at the central table. In particular, wage issues will have to be resolved in order to avoid an unlimited Common Front general strike in early 2024," the press release reads.