MONTREAL -- Quebec has 49 new COVID-19 cases and 176 since the last update on July 2, bringing the total number of people infected to 375,195 since the start of the pandemic.

The province has noted it will not be providing daily updates on weekends and statutory holidays.

Quebec health officials confirmed one more death, sometime between June 28 and July 3, for a total of 11,218.

Hospitalizations are down by eight since July 2, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 102.

Of those, 27 people are in intensive care; down by seven since July 2.

To date, 363,245 people have recovered from the illness.

As of July 3, a total of 12,171 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 73,103 more vaccinations in the province; 71,170 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,933 doses before July 4 for a total of 8,757,940 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 24,208 doses were given for a cumulative total of 8,782,148, or 71.5 per cent of the population.

Quebecers aged 18 to 29 are still trailing when it comes to receiving their vaccines; 67 per cent inoculated with one dose, compared to every other age group, which are between 72 and 92 per cent vaccinated.

As of Sunday, 70 per cent of those aged 60 and up have received both doses of a vaccine.

The province has received 10,997,689 vaccine doses so far.

This week, 203,580 doses of Pfizer are expected to arrive in the province.