Quebec government to table its next budget on March 21

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard tables a financial update at a news conference, Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard tables a financial update at a news conference, Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal

Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, shakes hands with Ontario Premier Doug Ford after reaching and agreement in $10-a-day child-care program deal in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, March 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    VIDEO | Cleanup underway after region smacked by storm

    The cleanup is underway after a wintery mix of weather moved through the region on Wednesday evening and overnight. One of the hardest hit areas was St. Thomas, where thousands of Hydro One customers are without power.

    Crews working to fix downed power lines in the area of Centennial Road and Talbot Street in St. Thomas on Feb. 23, 2023. (Sean Irvine / CTV News London)

    VIDEO | London fire crews battle attic fire

    No injuries are reported after a 'substantial fire,' according to London Fire Department. Crews were called to the working fire in the 400 block of Waterloo Street near Dufferin Avenue on Thursday morning.

