While the CAQ government is going to present its appraisal of its first few months of governance this afternoon, the opposition parties said Friday they were not happy with the steps taken.

Both the Parti Quebecois and Quebec Solidaire said that Premier Francois Legault was moving too fast in fulfilling his campaign promises.

During the short fall session the CAQ government introduced legislation to raise the legal age to buy marijuana to 21 and to harmonize school taxes across Quebec, while cutting back the its immigration target by 10,000 people.

Interim PQ leader Pascal Berubé said the bills were being introduced too quickly, and without consultation.

"They're elected by less than 40 percent of the population so it's always good to have consensus and then when we pass the bill it's the best we can have," said Berubé.

Legault has stated that with a majority of seats in the National Assembly, he has a strong mandate from Quebec voters.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois of the third opposition party, Quebec Solidaire, said that it has had influence on the CAQ by forcing it to look at climate change.

"By making climate change the priority during our campaign and seeing the significant gains that we did during that campaign, it was a signal to all political parties in Quebec that in 2018 you cannot do politics without putting climate change at the heart of your agenda," said Nadeau-Dubois.

The CAQ has pledged to take steps during its first mandate to take care of the environment, and during Friday's First Ministers' meeting Legault said he wanted to limit oil use in Quebec.