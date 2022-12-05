Quebec gives a positive monthly report on La Fontaine tunnel project
The Quebec government has given a positive assessment of the first month since the installation of major obstacles to the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, between Montreal's east end and the South Shore, which have resulted in three of the tunnel's six lanes being closed since Oct. 31 and will remain closed until Nov. 2025.
Before the rehabilitation project began in July 2020, an average of 120,000 road users used the tunnel daily, compared to 58,000 today. The government concludes that the mitigation measures and the cooperation of road users have resulted in a reduction of more than 50 per cent in car traffic in the tunnel.
In November, there were an average of 1,319 trips per day on the free bus routes.
At the Radisson and Longueuil metro stations, ridership increased by an average of 5.3 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively, during the four weeks of November compared to the same period before the barriers.
At the three South Shore Park-and-Ride lots that were expanded, an increase in occupancy of 27 per cent, on average, was noted compared to the week of Oct. 17.
As for the river shuttle, the number of trips increased by 34.6 per cent in November compared to the previous month.
The deputy premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Geneviève Guilbault, believes that the statistics are encouraging, but she said that there is still a large reserve of capacity.
She, therefore, still encourages citizens to choose public transit, especially at the dawn of winter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 5, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
Most Canadians back invocation of Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests: Nanos
As the inquiry into the federal government's decision to use the Emergencies Act during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests nears the finish line, a new survey has found that two in three Canadians say they support, at least to some degree, the invocation of the Act.
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'
Canadian patient receives groundbreaking treatment for a disabling disorder, with a parathyroid transplant into her arm
Canadian doctors say they have cured a patient with a severe and disabling disorder with a parathyroid transplant from a deceased donor. Dawn Ethier, a mother of four and police officer in Ottawa, is the first in North America and one of perhaps two in the world given new parathyroid glands that have eliminated her debilitating symptoms.
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show 'Sesame Street' has died at the age of 90.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
Donald Trump rebuked for call to suspend U.S. Constitution over election
Former U.S. President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the U.S. Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
Toronto
-
CUPE to announce results of education workers' ratification vote on tentative deal
The union representing roughly 55,000 Ontario education workers will announce today the results of a ratification vote on a tentative deal it struck with the province.
-
Toronto police to announce results of 'significant firearm trafficking investigation'
Toronto police will be announcing the results of a "significant firearm trafficking investigation" Monday morning.
-
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
Atlantic
-
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
-
Lobster season kicks off in southwestern Nova Scotia
One the country's most profitable lobster fishing areas opened for the season Monday after being held back by weather-related delays.
-
Lexi’s legacy: Students hold event in honour of late friend
A pair of high school students put their heart and soul into a five-kilometre walk and run on Sunday to honour their friend Lexi Daken.
London
-
Trudeau and Ford to visit CAMI on Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Fourd will be in Ingersoll, Ont. Monday to make an announcement about electrical vehicle manufacturing.
-
CUPE to announce results of education workers' ratification vote on tentative deal
The union representing roughly 55,000 Ontario education workers will announce today the results of a ratification vote on a tentative deal it struck with the province.
-
London’s 'coolest' store is back at its original location
London, Ont.’s 'coolest' store is back in a new form. Novack’s, a retail staple of the downtown for over 70 years, has been resurrected — albeit as an occasional pop-up store — in its original King Street location, and Londoners couldn't get enough of the nostalgia.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau, Ford to mark electric vehicle manufacturing 'milestone' in Ingersoll, Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make an announcement this afternoon in southwestern Ontario about electric vehicle manufacturing.
-
Dangerous man nabbed by OPP after three-hour search in Midland
Police called in the canine unit and search teams to find a man believed to be carrying a rifle in Midland Friday night.
-
Fatal collision on Hwy. 129, south of Chapleau
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed they are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 129 near Highway 667 about 40 kilometres south of Chapleau.
Calgary
-
'My heart just sunk': Mother recounts experience at packed Alberta Children's Hospital
An Alberta mother is recounting her experience arriving at a packed children's hospital when her young daughter was in dire need of help.
-
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's forecast: 5 cm of snow and cool to start the week
Colder and snowier for the next two days in Calgary, then a reprieve.
Kitchener
-
Toronto man charged in connection to Kitchener stabbing
Waterloo Regional Police a 37-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged after a stabbing in Kitchener.
-
Young people in K-W need to save for an average of 20 years to afford a down payment: report
A new report shows just how drastically housing prices have outpaced many people’s budgets.
-
Twenty-three electric vehicle chargers coming to Stratford
The federal government announced Friday an investment of $160,000 that will go towards installing 23 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Stratford.
Vancouver
-
As flu cases spike in B.C. doctor urges public to mask up and get vaccinated
Influenza cases are soaring across Canada, according to the latest national FluWatch – and Metro Vancouver is no exception, with the region seeing an above average case count for this time of year.
-
'Such a violation': B.C. woman says dogs poisoned by backyard intruder
A woman from B.C.'s Okanagan is shaken and keeping a close eye on her beloved dogs after she says they were poisoned by someone who snuck into her backyard and left trays of meat doused in anti-freeze for the pups to eat.
-
Vancouver mayor, councillors want body cameras for all VPD officers by 2025
On Tuesday, Vancouver’s new mayor and council will vote on a motion that would see every front-line VPD officer outfitted with a body-worn camera by the year 2025.
Edmonton
-
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
-
Man found dead in southeast Edmonton after shots fired: EPS
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in southeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82
Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 82.
Windsor
-
Sunny start to the week in the Windsor-Essex region
A sunny start to the week in Windsor-Essex before rain showers move in Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures remain slightly above the seasonal 3.7 C for this time of year.
-
CUPE to announce results of education workers' ratification vote on tentative deal
The union representing roughly 55,000 Ontario education workers will announce today the results of a ratification vote on a tentative deal it struck with the province.
-
After spending years helping patients at the cancer centre, she's now a patient herself
A longtime employee at the Windsor Cancer Centre has now found herself seeking care from the very same centre, after being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
Regina
-
CP Holiday Train rolls into Regina for first time in three years
For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Holiday Train will make a stop in Regina Monday evening.
-
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
-
'We will see you next year': 2022 Agribition deemed a success
After a busy week, the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) came to a close following a busy week.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa's new online registration system for swim lessons faces first test tonight
The city of Ottawa has launched a new online registration platform to sign up for swim lessons and other city activities following years of complaints from frustrated parents.
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
-
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
Saskatoon
-
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor and TeleMiracle fixture dead at 90
Former Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath died on Sunday, according to a post on his Facebook page.McGrath had a long time connection to the people of Saskatchewan as a regular fixture on the Kinsmen TeleMiracle fundraiser.
-
Saskatchewan gymnestrada team practices reconciliation through sport
A Saskatchewan team of gymnasts is bringing a message of truth and reconciliation to one of the largest multicultural gymnastics events in the world.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department investigating arson in condo suite
The Saskatoon Fire Department evacuated a condo building in the Wildwood neighbourhood while responding to a condo blaze an investigator has deemed suspicious.