MONTREAL -- Quebec has forbidden dancing at the province's bars and ordered them not to sell alcohol after midnight.

Bars will also have their capacities cut in half. Clients will have to be seated while drinking, and must leave bars at 1 a.m.

The measures all go into effect Friday.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the strict new measures Thursday in Montreal.

Last weekend, people infected with COVID-19 went to a crowded bar in the Montérégie, which has been linked to a spike in new cases south of Montreal.

Associations representing bar owners reacted angrily even ahead of the announcement, saying it will result in numerous bankruptcies.

