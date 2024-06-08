Quebec film producers criticize CRTC for 'abandoning cinema'

While the cultural world rejoiced earlier this week at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) decision to impose a levy on foreign broadcast platforms, the Regroupement des producteurs indépendants de cinéma du Québec (RPICQ) claims that "the CRTC is abandoning cinema".

The RPICQ expressed its disappointment in a press release issued on Friday. While it acknowledges that the CRTC's decision can be seen as 'a historic step forward', the think tank, which includes several Quebec filmmakers and producers, is not satisfied.

On the contrary, looking at how the five per cent levy will be used, the RPICQ is disappointed that the Canadian film industry has been “let down by the CRTC”.

The levy will be paid into several funds encouraging independent media and Canadian audiovisual creation, but the RPICQ criticizes the CRTC for not giving a share to the film industry.

"We demand that the CRTC immediately review the distribution of the funds to include film production, and ask [federal Heritage] Minister Pascale St-Onge to intervene to oblige the CRTC to remit a minimum of 20 per cent of the funds collected as royalties to Telefilm Canada, which must devote them entirely to supporting the production of feature films," said the group in its news release.

St-Onge's office reacted by pointing out that the CRTC was independent in the implementation of the law on online streaming.

"The CRTC process is consultative, open and includes all players in this ecosystem. They are in the best position to use their expertise to assess the needs of all parties in the audiovisual sector," the minister said by e-mail. "The good news recently announced by the CRTC is a first step among others in the implementation of the law on online broadcasting. We encourage all stakeholders to continue to engage with the CRTC."

The RPICQ did not make any written representations to the CRTC during the consultation period leading up to its decision on Tuesday, relying on proposals submitted by professional associations, The Canadian Press was told.

The minister's office added that other measures will be put in place to support the industry and that several actions are already moving in this direction.

A $100 million investment had been granted to Telefilm Canada in the 2024 budget, it said.

"We passed the Streaming Online Act to ensure that Canadians can identify with the stories and music available on new digital platforms, while investing in future generations of Canadian artists. (...) This legislation is a first step towards the ultimate goal of a fairer framework," said St-Onge's office.

Bill C-11, which will oblige foreign streaming platforms such as Spotify or Netflix to pay back 5 per cent of their revenues earned in Canada to the Canadian audiovisual sector, will be effective from September 1, 2024.