Quebec father kills two young children before taking his own life: police

A father killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday, say Quebec provincial police (SQ).

Officers were called around 2 p.m. to a home on Patrick Street in the small community of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, located in Quebec's Joliette region about 65 kilometres north of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) went to a home on Patrick Street in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que. during an investigation into a suspected murder-suicide involving a father and two children. (Source: Google Street View)

Three bodies were discovered there, said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard. All were pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details were available as of Saturday evening.

The SQ's major crimes unit is investigating.