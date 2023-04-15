Quebec family returns from trip around the globe in race against rare genetic disorder

A Quebec family is settling in at home after travelling the globe for over one year.

Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier took their four children on the adventure of a lifetime to collect precious memories.

Three of the four children have a rare genetic disorder that causes vision loss over time.

From hot air balloon rides in Egypt to camel riding in Mongolia, the family stamped their passports in 13 countries in just over 12 months.

For the full story, watch the report above from CTV News Montreal’s Olivia O’Malley.