In addition to helping the health care network, Quebec's Je contribue site will hire more people, including retirees, to help the province's youth protection network.

Those recruited through the platform will get a job "related to one of the different stages of the intervention process, but most specifically at the evaluation stage," notes a press release for junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant.

Quebec says it wants to recruit professionals such as social workers, psycho-educators and criminologists.

The government adds it wants to hire "counsellors or trainees with current or previous experience in youth protection," but is open to those who have knowledge of the subject matter and no experience.

"Our caregivers are doing outstanding work and it is time to provide them with enhanced support in the context of a workforce shortage and a health crisis,'' Carmant said. "The well-being of children is at the core of this plan."

Quebec launched the Je contribue platform at the outset of the pandemic, with Premier François Legault calling on those who can to "enlist."

In recent days, health authorities have indicated that they are looking to hire more than 500 people for its COVID-19 vaccination campaign through the platform.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 22, 2021.