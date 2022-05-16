Quebec English-speakers have higher unemployment, lower income than French-speakers: study
Whatever your image of Quebec English-speakers -- rich Westmount-dwellers, perhaps -- odds are that it dates back a few decades.
A new report has created an updated portrait, and it's starkly different than what many expect, showing that English-speakers are struggling financially compared to their French-speaking counterparts.
"What we found was that English speakers have a two percent higher unemployment rate than francophones and that they have about $2,800 less in median income," said Nick Salter of the provincially funded think-tank PERT, which wrote the report.
More specifically, English-speakers have an average unemployment rate of 8.9 per cent in Quebec, while French-speakers have a rate of 6.9 per cent.
That gap widens much further in some regions, such as in Côte-Nord, where more than a quarter of English-speakers -- 25.5 per cent -- are unemployed.
English-speakers' unemployment rates are lower than French-speakers in only two administrative regions: Bas-Saint-Laurent and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, both of which only have a very small English-speaking population of between 1,000 and 2,000.
And English-speakers' income is lower in all but three administrative regions: Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Mauricie, and Chaudière-Appalaches.
In four other regions, meanwhile, including the Eastern Townships, English-speakers earn $4,000 less, on average, than French-speakers.
The data in the study came from the 2016 national census and from the provincial statistical institute.
PERT is an organization focused on English-speakers' labour participation, and this study was funded by the secretariat of English-speaking Quebecers' relations, or SRQEA.
"Once considered to be a homogeneous elite, Québec’s English-speaking community has undergone considerable changes over the past four decades," the report's writers concluded.
In 2022, Quebec English-speakers are not only a varied "group of communities" by past standards but by national standards. "They are the most ethno-culturally diverse official language minority community in Canada," the report found.
"One quarter of Québec’s English-speaking population belongs to a visible minority, the majority of whom are Black or South Asian."
As a whole, English-speakers are also contending with a lot of demographic change, including an aging population at the same time as "high levels of youth unemployment."
PERT's researchers found overall that English-speaking Quebecers are feeling especially punished by Bill 96, the language bill on the verge of passing into law, because it comes at a time when many are already lagging in the work world or in income.
ANGLO YOUTH HAVE ESPECIALLY HIGH UNEMPLOYMENT
English-speakers make up a sizeable minority within Quebec, representing 13.8 per cent of Québec’s population and 14.3 per cent of the labour force. About half of them live in Montreal.
Between the two linguistic groups, the differences look even starker when you take age into account.
English-speakers are younger on average than French-speakers. For French-speakers, the biggest age group is 45- to 64-year-olds.Among English-speakers, the biggest group is younger -- ages 25 to 44.
However, it's that younger group that makes up the biggest share of the labour force in both linguistic groups.
For youth under 25, English-speakers have an unemployment rate of 16.3 per cent while their French-speaking counterparts have a rate of 11.9 per cent.
While both linguistic groups tend to work in the same major industries, there are slight differences in emphasis, with health care and social assistance jobs being the most common among Quebecers as a whole, but retail being the leading employer of English-speakers.
On the other hand, English-speakers tend to struggle to adjust and to have a harder time in regions where manufacturing and "resource-oriented" industries are the major local employers, the report found.
These regions "tend to have lower labour force participation from English speakers," it said.
GREATEST SUPPORT FOR BILL 96 IN THE REGIONS
Some influential French-speakers have argued publicly against the bill in recent days, notably Yves Boisvert in a La Presse column this weekend, writing that "there are parts of this bill that will not help protect the French language but will only annoy the English community."
Surveys show that two thirds of French-speakers support the bill, but that support is concentrated in specific groups: people over 55 and in the regions rather than the metropolitan areas.
"They’re worrying that the place of French in Montreal is decreasing for a myriad of reasons—but they don’t even live in Montreal," said Christian Bourque of the pollster Leger Marketing.
"But we’ve seen that in Quebec before," he said. "It’s the same with immigration: the further you are from people who are recent immigrants, the more you believe immigration is a threat."
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Thunderstorm to be followed by long, steady rain in Montreal
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
The white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket wrote as far back as November about staging a livestreamed attack on African Americans.
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre denounces 'white replacement theory'
Pierre Poilievre is denouncing the 'white replacement theory' believed to be a motive for a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., as 'ugly and disgusting hate-mongering.'
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
Half of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 still experiencing at least one symptom two years later: study
Half of those hospitalized with COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic are still experiencing at least one symptom two years later, a new study suggests.
What we know so far about the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting
A former police officer, the 86-year-old mother of Buffalo's former fire commissioner, and a grandmother who fed the needy for decades were among those killed in a racist attack by a gunman on Saturday in a Buffalo grocery store. Three people were also wounded.
Ontario party leaders attack Ford on health, education in election debate
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford faced a barrage of attacks from the other three major party leaders in the Ontario election debate Monday.
Documents show a pattern of human rights abuses against gender diverse prisoners
Facing daily instances of violence and abuse, gender diverse people in the Canadian prison system say they are forced to take measures into their own hands to secure their safety.
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
Amber Heard says she feared she would not survive Johnny Depp marriage
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors in a defamation case on Monday that she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016 because she worried she would not survive physical abuse by him.
Toronto
-
RECAP
RECAP | Ontario party leaders face off during 2022 election debate
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties took the stage for a live televised debate in Toronto on Monday night.
-
Ontario landlord says he's drained his savings after tenants stopped paying rent last year
An Ontario landlord who says he's exhausted his savings and credit after his tenants allegedly stopped paying rent six months ago is frustrated he has no power to evict them.
-
Ontario party leaders attack Ford on health, education in election debate
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford faced a barrage of attacks from the other three major party leaders in the Ontario election debate Monday.
Atlantic
-
'Absolutely disgusting': Team leader critical of RCMP mental health support after N.S. shooting
The RCMP's treatment of their tactical team in the days following the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was characterized as "absolutely disgusting" Monday during testimony before the public inquiry examining the killings.
-
Mother of Chantel Moore tells inquest about night N.B. police shot her daughter
The mother of an Indigenous woman shot by New Brunswick police in 2020 told a coroner's inquest Monday that less than two hours after she was awakened by an officer seeking her daughter's address to check on her safety, police returned with news that her daughter had been killed.
-
Closure concerns: Glace Bay ER closed for nearly two years due to staffing shortages
The emergency department at the Glace Bay Hospital has been closed since July of 2021, and it’s unclear when it will reopen.
London
-
Two suspects arrested and charged after stolen pick-up strikes school bus
Two suspects are facing a slew of charges in relation to two stolen vehicles on Monday — one of which was a pick-up truck that struck a school bus in London, Ont.
-
Tributes pour in for victim of Grand Bend altercation
“He did not have a bad bone in his body.” That’s what Gaetano Pelliteri said Monday in a letter to CTV News about his best friend, Zachary Hartman, 27, who passed away over the weekend.
-
Vehicle struck by bullet in south London, Ont.
The call came in just before midnight and police responded to the area of Wellington Road south and Bradley Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s Positive Inception store reopens after fire
After a fire in a nearby business closed the shop, Sudbury’s Positive Inception officially reopened Monday.
-
Northern Ont. union worried members were exposed to cell-destroying substances
Mine Mill Unifor Local 598 says staff at some of the area's long-term care facilities and nursing homes may have been exposed to cytotoxins.
-
Ontario landlord says he's drained his savings after tenants stopped paying rent last year
An Ontario landlord who says he's exhausted his savings and credit after his tenants allegedly stopped paying rent six months ago is frustrated he has no power to evict them.
Calgary
-
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5
Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
-
'Great for all of Alberta': Flames, Oilers prepare for battle in second round
Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk weren't even born the last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they still understand how much the Battle of Alberta means to fans of both teams.
-
Battle of Alberta: Calgary's Whiskey Rose Saloon gears up for spike in business
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce says each playoff game in the city brings in about $3 million in revenue.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for man after child's suspicious death in Cambridge
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released the name of a man they say could have information on the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy in Cambridge.
-
Police seek driver in hit and run collision involving cyclist
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run collision in Kitchener that sent a cyclist to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Kitchener Rangers reflect on rollercoaster season
The Kitchener Rangers' playoff run came to end over the weekend and the team is reflecting on their up-and-down OHL season.
Vancouver
-
'Devastating': Vancouver dad's tweet about son's empty birthday party strikes nerve
A Vancouver dad whose son is on the autism spectrum took to social media to share how painful it was to see only one classmate at his birthday party. Now, he's receiving a flood of support that he hopes marks the start of an important conversation.
-
Metro Vancouver fresh food bank sees 10-fold surge in demand during pandemic
A Metro Vancouver food bank program that provides fresh groceries to people in need is serving 10 times more families than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
B.C. northern spotted owl breeding program welcomes new chick
For now, you can just call her Chick D-22. She’s a rare northern spotted owl being raised by foster parents Bella and Jay in B.C.
Edmonton
-
Alta. man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in deaths of woman, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.
-
Alberta allows online driver's licence and ID card renewals
Starting Tuesday, eligible Albertans will be able to renew their driver's licences and identification cards online using the province's eServices platform.
-
Police takedown suspect vehicle in northeast Edmonton
Officers performed a vehicle takedown in northeast Edmonton Monday afternoon to end a "short" police chase.
Windsor
-
What will it take to win the vote of Windsorites? Residents share their top issues ahead of the Ontario election
With just over two weeks until Ontarians head to the polls, candidates are running out of time to convince voters they will keep their election promises.
-
Airsoft gun allegedly used at county dance, OPP investigating
OPP in Essex are investigating after it was reported a weapon was brought to a grade school dance on Friday.
-
RECAP
RECAP | Ontario party leaders face off during 2022 election debate
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties took the stage for a live televised debate in Toronto on Monday night.
Regina
-
Regina's mayor met with PM Trudeau in Ottawa Monday
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Monday to discuss a number of topics including ongoing infrastructure projects and social initiatives.
-
Sask. doctor says he lost sleep over decision to take Ontario job
Saskatoon intensive care physician Dr. Hassan Masri says he has taken a leadership role in Ontario.
-
Pressure mounts as CFL enters second day of work stoppage
The wind blowing against the uprights was the only action at Griffths Field in Saskatoon Monday morning as the league enters day two of the work stoppage.
Ottawa
-
Canada Day celebrations moving from Parliament Hill
The Canada Day main stage will be at LeBreton Flats park just west of downtown Ottawa this year, not on Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario party leaders attack Ford on health, education in election debate
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford faced a barrage of attacks from the other three major party leaders in the Ontario election debate Monday.
-
Officials confirm EF0 landspout tornado near Casselman, Ont.
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says a landspout tornado occurred east of Ottawa during Sunday's severe weather, making it the first confirmed tornado of the 2022 season.
Saskatoon
-
Rising fuel costs a challenge in search for missing Sask. boy
The rising cost of fuel is complicating the nearly month-long search for a missing Saskatchewan boy continues.
-
Sask. doctor says he lost sleep over decision to take Ontario job
Saskatoon intensive care physician Dr. Hassan Masri says he has taken a leadership role in Ontario.
-
Where most police street checks happen in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police Service says all of the 189 contact interviews conducted by its officers last year complied with policy.