PQ leader uses ‘inflammatory language’ and encourages ‘moral panic'

An organization condemned by the National Assembly is accusing Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon of making “inflammatory” comments and encouraging “moral panic.”

In a letter sent to The Canadian Press, the Projet d'intervention auprès des mineurs prostitués (PIaMP) responded to what it considers to be misinformation.

In the motion passed by the PQ on Wednesday, the Assembly condemned publicly funded organizations that promote forms of exploitation of minors, and in the press scrum St-Pierre Plamondon referred specifically to the PIaMP.

In the letter, the PIaMP defended its practices in educating and raising awareness among young people.

The Parti Québécois leader had criticized the organization’s stance on “sugaring,” or “sugar daddy” relationships, which involve an adult and a younger person who “offers their company for various activities,” according to a document produced by PIaMP.

Instead, the organization maintains that its aim is to inform young people about the realities of this practice and promote their safety by giving them practical tools.

Dec. 5, 2024