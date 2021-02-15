MONTREAL -- A majority of Quebec employers are open to the idea of extending the provisions of Bill 101 to companies under federal jurisdiction, as well as companies with 25 to 49 employees.

This came to light in a consultation by the Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ) with its members.

According to the consultation, 73 per cent of employers agreed with the idea of extending the application of the provisions of the Charter of the French Language to companies under federal jurisdiction. These companies operate in the airline industry, telecommunications and banking, for example.

Similarly, 68 per cent of employers support the idea of extending the provisions of the Charter of the French Language to companies with 25 to 49 employees. Currently, only those with 50 or more employees are subject to it.

In an interview on Monday, CPQ President and CEO Karl Blackburn said that companies were ready to work to strengthen the French fact, but that they also wanted to avoid provoking a linguistic conflict.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.