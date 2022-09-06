PLQ on the offensive on Quebec campaign trail as CAQ shores up base

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade is going on the offensive on the campaign trail Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault plans to visit ridings his party already holds.

Anglade is slated to visit three different ridings held by Legault's party, including the one-time Liberal stronghold of Châteauguay that her party lost by just over 1,000 votes in 2018.

The riding on Montreal's South Shore is one of five that Anglade has said she wants to win back on Oct. 3.

However, Anglade's party has work to do if she hopes to close the gap with Legault, who continues to hold a comfortable lead in the polls with less than a month before voting day.

Conservative (PCQ) Éric Duhaime is also making a bid to win some of Anglade's anglophone base and plans to continue that effort with appearances in Montreal and an interview with an organization that represents Quebec's English community.

Legault, meanwhile, will be in more comfortable territory, visiting three ridings in central Quebec that his party won in 2018.

Quebec Solidaire (QS) Co-Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is in Gatineau, where he'll make a fiscal announcement.

Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon plans to make a regional development announcement in the Gaspé region.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 6, 2022.