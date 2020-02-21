MONTREAL -- Several dozen teachers met Quebec Minister of Education Jean-Francois Roberge Friday while he was addressing members of the Chambre de commerce du Montréal métropolitain.

Just before his speech, the minister agreed to face them, one by one, while everyone gave him a sign to tell him that his reform "is not happening," criticizing him, denouncing his reform, and telling him that "He was no longer welcome on the territory of their union."

The demonstrators are members of the Quebec teacher's union l'Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE).

The minister listened to them one by one, looking them in the eyes, without flinching, despite the sometimes harsh reproaches, while they were surrounded by dozens of opponents.

The minister wound up carrying several dozen signs when the meeting ended.

Outside other demonstrators affiliated with the CSN (Confédération des syndicats nationaux) protested.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.