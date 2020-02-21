MONTREAL -- Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge called McGill University professor Daniel Weinstock Friday morning to "make amends" after Roberge's ministry disinvited Weinstock from a public forum due to an erroneous column in a Montreal newspaper this week.

“I told Minister Roberge I appreciated the personal phone call, but that he needs to address it publicly as well, and he assured me he would have a lot of microphones in front of him today and he would do just that," Weinstock told CTV News, adding that there needs to be a deep reckoning on the part of the government and that he is disturbed that they made a policy based on the opinion piece of a well-known polemicist.

Earlier Friday, controversial Le Journal de Montreal columnist Richard Martineau admitted that a column he wrote that got Weinstock disinvited from the forum put on by Quebec's education department was "inaccurate" but has refused to apologize for it.

On Wednesday, Martineau - known for incendiary columns that regularly target Muslims, Indigenous people, anglophones and other minority groups in Quebec - wrote that Weinstock had, in a 2012 public debate on secularism in Quebec, advocated the "symbolic" circumcision of girls.

As a result of the column, Quebec's education department disinvited Weinstock from a forum being held today in Montreal on how to replace the province's recently eliminated ethics and religious culture class. (A spokesman for Quebec's education minister told CTV News on Thursday that it would not re-invite Weinstock, saying some of his past comments were "confusing" and that his presence at the forum could become a distraction).

Weinstock on Friday told CTV News that Roberge told him during their call that the project to replace the class is a long-term one, and that he wants Weinstock to be part of the conversations and consultations going forward.

However, on Friday morning Quebec Premier Francois Legault seemed to contradict that notion, telling reporters in Montreal that "we studied what Weinstock said and we think it's not a good idea to have him."

Since Wednesday, Weinstock has repeatedly refuted the claim in Martineau's column, saying it was taken out of context, and that during the 2012 debate he was merely stating the views of doctors who do perform the controversial procedure that has come to be known as the "Seattle Compromise" (after a 1996 case in which doctors in that U.S. city agreed to perform the less invasive procedure on several Somali girls, whose mothers had otherwise threatened to have them fully circumcised).

In a brief note on Le Journal de Montreal's website Friday, Martineau - who did not respond to CTV News's requests for comment - conceded that he had indeed taken Weinstock's comments out of context and that the column was "inaccurate," but did not apologize for his error.

Instead, he argued that in repeating the arguments of doctors who do agree to perform the "symbolic" circumcisions, Weinstock was saying their viewpoints "deserved to be taken into consideration and to be the subject of a rational discussion."

"It is up to everyone to judge whether this proposal made by American doctors to mark the genitals of young girls is worthy of consideration," Martineau added.

As of Friday morning, Martineau's original column, uncorrected, remained on Le Journal de Montreal's website.

Weinstock said he and his lawyer Remi Bourget are keeping their options open but noted that he thinks the situation is moving in the right direction and that Roberge and his government will clear the situation up and make the necessary amends.

- With additional reporting by Cindy Sherwin of CTV News Montreal

This is a developing story that will be updated.