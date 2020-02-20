MONTREAL -- A McGill University philosopher and law professor is strongly refuting a Montreal columnist’s claim that he supports “symbolic” circumcisions of girls.

Richard Martineau, a perennially controversial columnist for Le Journal de Montreal, the city’s most widely read newspaper, wrote in his Wednesday column that Weinstock advocated at a conference on secularism in 2012 that Quebec doctors perform a procedure known as the “Seattle compromise.”

The procedure - which involves a ‘nick’ of a girl’s genitalia rather than a complete circumcision – was so named after a 1996 case in which a group of Somali women convinced a medical centre in Seattle to perform the lesser procedure, threatening to take their daughters elsewhere to have a full genital circumcision performed.

“We do the circumcision of Jewish and Muslim boys,” Martineau quotes Weinstock as having said. “Could we offer this community to do something that would only impose a brand on girls? Could we offer this to the Muslim community to avoid the worst?"

Martineau’s column went on to excoriate the Quebec government for having invited Weinstock to be an expert at a forum Friday to discuss what the province should do to replace the recently cancelled ethics and religious culture class in Quebec schools. Martineau also lambasted Weinstock – calling him a “bozo” at one point - on his podcast Politiquement Incorrect.

Shortly after the column was published, a spokesperson for Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said that in light of what was published in Martineau’s column, the department would be rescinding its invitation to Weinstock.

However, Weinstock does not appear to have ever endorsed the “Seattle compromise” and took to Facebook Wednesday night to refute Martineau’s claim, which Weinstock said had also been falsely made against him several years ago by Huffington Post columnist Francois Doyon. (Weinstock says Doyon subsequently apologized for the claims).

“It is amazing that he attacks me (Wednesday) morning in his column as if I defended the opposite position,” Weinstock wrote in a Facebook post (see below) Wednesday night, in which he includes a passage from a book that clearly articulates that he does not support the practice.

This is a developing story that will be updated.