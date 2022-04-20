Quebec duck farm says it has to kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu
A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.
Angela Anderson of Brome Lake Ducks says it will likely take six to 12 months and possibly several million dollars to fully restore its operations.
She said in an interview today that one the facilities affected by the H5N1 flu contained all the company's breeding stock, including 400,000 Pekin duck eggs that were ordered destroyed.
Once birds that are in the pipeline at unaffected facilities are processed, she says the company will have to lay off staff because there will be no more ducks coming in.
Veterinarian Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt of the Universite de Montreal says the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu represents the highest-risk strain that Quebec farmers have ever faced.
He said that while it doesn't pose much of a risk to humans, it's so contagious that all animals on an infected farm need to be destroyed on site to stop it from spreading.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 20, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM tight-lipped on any details surrounding sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are remaining tight-lipped about Canada sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, citing 'operational security.'
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
Quebec duck farm says it has to kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu
A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.
What compensation are you entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled?
Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, air travellers in Canada can potentially be compensated for flight delays and cancellations. CTVNews.ca looks at what rights passengers have in these situations.
Canada's annual rate of inflation highest since 1991: StatCan
The annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in over 31 years, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
Amid stock plunge, Netflix aims to curtail password sharing
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
Toronto
-
Ontario unlikely to see provincewide handgun ban, Ford suggests
The answer to fighting gun crime in Ontario isn’t a provincewide handgun ban but a continued effort to fund police services tasked with locating those that wield them illegally, Premier Doug Ford says.
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
Man stabbed in neck in unprovoked attack at Toronto subway station
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at a Toronto subway station late on Tuesday night, police say.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say no threat to public after suspicious package found in playground
Investigators aren’t saying what was in a suspicious package that prompted the closure of portion of a major Halifax road Wednesday, but they gave the all clear in the early afternoon.
-
'Fear factor' fuelling used car crunch, but relief may be on the way
Due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, those who have shopped for a used car lately could be well aware it's not a buyer's market at the moment.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for second COVID-19 booster dose
As of Tuesday, New Brunswickers who are 50 and older can go and get a second COVID-19 booster shot at participating pharmacies.
London
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
MLHU reporting one new COVID death, increase in LHSC staff cases
There has been another spike in the number of staff at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) infected with COVID-19.
-
Pedestrian involved in Sarnia crash dies, no charges laid
Sarnia, Ont. police say the pedestrian involved in a collision in March has died and no charges will be laid.
Northern Ontario
-
Search efforts continue for two missing people, plane
The search continues for a small plane with two people on board that went missing about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie last Thursday.
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
Sault police charge several suspects, seize $170K in illegal drugs in joint forces operation
In a joint operation dubbed 'Project Carbon Copy,' police in Sault Ste. Marie arrested four suspects and seized narcotics with a street value of $170,000.
Calgary
-
Spring snowstorm wreaks havoc on Calgary roads
Some Calgary neighbourhoods remain blanketed by snow as the city faced far more snow than what was initially predicted in Tuesday's storm.
-
Pandemic parenting: the pleasures and pitfalls of relaxed health measures in Alberta
Mothers who gave birth during the pandemic are still finding themselves adjusting to the "new normal," some with trepidation and others with joy.
-
Royal Tyrrell Museum says summer camp gender quotas ensure girls are included
A world-renowned paleontology museum in Drumheller, Alta. says the withholding of dinosaur summer camp spots based on gender is designed to encourage girls to participate.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring Waterloo region Wednesday, discussing housing policy and meeting with local Muslim leaders for Ramadan.
-
Walmart arsonist sentenced to 18 months in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to setting fires at three Walmart stores across Waterloo region last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of probation.
-
TVDSB approves mask requirement despite lack of enforcement mechanisms
Public school trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved a mask “requirement” that can not and will not be enforced.
Vancouver
-
Man dies, another seriously injured after both were ejected from ATV in B.C.'s Okanagan
An ATV crash in B.C.'s Okanagan became deadly over the weekend after two men rolled down a steep embankment and were ejected from the vehicle, Mounties say.
-
Convicted murderer who spent 49 years behind bars dies in prison; circumstances being reviewed
A man who spent nearly 50 years behind bars died last week at a B.C. corrections facility.
-
Door-to-door scam: Someone is pretending to collect cash in Kelowna for cancer charity
Someone is going door-to-door in Kelowna, claiming to be collecting money for a cancer-related charity and then pocketing the cash, police say.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to support arriving Ukrainians with health care, jobs and education
Ukrainians who temporarily move to Alberta as the Russian invasion continues in their home country will immediately be able to access health care, go to school and get help to find work.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Pandemic parenting: the pleasures and pitfalls of relaxed health measures in Alberta
Mothers who gave birth during the pandemic are still finding themselves adjusting to the "new normal," some with trepidation and others with joy.
Windsor
-
Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six new deaths and 152 new high-risk COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
-
Chatham woman pleads guilty in crash that killed elderly Sarnia couple
A 41-year-old Chatham woman pleaded guilty to drug impaired driving after a crash that killed an elderly couple from Sarnia.
-
University of Windsor convocation to resume in-person ceremonies
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Windsor graduands will once again be able to cross the stage in person at this year’s convocation celebrations.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public's help in search for missing 5-year-old boy
Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a five-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.
-
SGI warns of another text scam circulating
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is warning customers about another scam circulating via text.
-
'Possible burials' discovered on site of former Sask. residential school
A Saskatchewan First Nation will reveal the results of a geophysical investigation where "possible burials" were found on the site of a former residential school.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater signal shows signs of a peak, but a spike on Easter
The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater is showing signs of a peak in the latest data, but also a one-day spike on Easter Sunday.
-
Gatineau transit agency pulls 45 buses after fire
Gatineau’s transit agency has pulled 45 buses off the road after a bus fire on a highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
OC Transpo to keep mask mandate in place for 'foreseeable future'
OC Transpo will keep its mask mandate in place even after the province lifts its masking requirements on public transit, the city’s transit chief said Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public's help in search for missing 5-year-old boy
Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a five-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon driving conditions 'challenging' after spring snowstorm
The City of Saskatoon is warning drivers and pedestrians to be careful after mixed precipitation, dropping temperatures and blowing snow.
-
Saskatoon police should stop charging for personal drug possession, report says
Saskatoon Police Service should be instructed to refrain from imposing criminal charges on people who are found in possession of a personal amount of a substance, a new report says.