Quebec driver gets fined, license suspended after allegedly going 180 km/h on highway

Quebec provincial police say an officer intercepted a vehicle going 180 km/h Sunday morning on a highway near Laval, Que.

Officers made the stop on Highway 15 South, where the maximum speed limit is 100 km/h.

Police say the alleged offender, a Montreal resident, was handed a ticket for $155 and 14 demerit points. His driver’s license was suspended for a week, and his vehicle was put in storage.

Excessive speed is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions.

On average, police say, excessive speed contributes to 115 deaths and 420 serious injuries on Quebec roads each year.