English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law

The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB), Quebec's largest English-langauge school board covering more than 44,000 students, filed an application in Superior Court calling for a judicial review of Bill 96.

In its application, EMSB Chair Joe Ortona argues the law violates the Canadian Consitution by infringing on the right to equal access to the law in Canada's both official languages. It also argues that provisions of Bill 96 violate the rights to "management and control of minority language education exercised by the English Montreal School Board" under Section 23 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"Decisions pertaining to the use of the language of the minority, and other languages by and within a minority language school board, go to the heart of the protection conferred by s. 23 of the Charter," Ortona argued in the document.

"Minority language school boards have the exclusive authority to make such decisions, including the right to create and maintain an environment in which staff, students, families and community members can interact and thrive in the language of the minority."

Ortona's legal challenge was filed June 1, the same day the bill received Royal Assent and became law. He said in his application that the sections under attack from the language reform law are not subject to the notwithstanding clause, a rare legal tool used by the ruling CAQ government to shield Bill 96 from Charter challenges.

Bill 96, an update to Quebec's original French-language charter (Bill 101), was passed by the National Assembly on May 24. Its passing codifies French as the official and common language in Quebec, bringing sweeping reforms to the use of French in Quebec in many sectors of society, including the justice system, education, employment, and others.

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board confirmed last week it was opposed to Bill 96 and that it would be supporting the EMSB in its legal challenge, which is not likely to be the last.

A group of Montreal-area lawyers, including civil rights lawyer Julius Grey, also said it intends to challenge the law in court.

-- This is a developing story. More to come.