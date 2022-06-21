Quebec decides that Estrie will keep its name, won't be Eastern Townships

The administrative region known as Estrie will keep its name, the Quebec government announced Tuesday.

The Commission municipale du Québec (CMQ) had been mandated to hold a public consultation after the Table des Municipalités régionales de comté de l'Estrie requested a revision of its name so it could be included in the Eastern Townships (Cantons de l'Est).

However, the government advocated keeping the name Estrie to designate the region.

Quebec explains its decision is based in part on the lack of consensus among the population regarding the proposed change.

More than 500 residents and organizations made their opinions known during the consultation process.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Andrée Laforest says she believes the CMQ's consultation process allowed all stakeholders to share their views and concerns.