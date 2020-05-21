MONTREAL -- Quebec day camps will open as of June 22 across the province, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced Thursday.

Camp groups will be smaller and physical distancing directives will be in place, Legault added.

Legault called on young Quebecers across the province to sign up to be camp counsellors this summer.

"Children need to see each other and to get moving," Legault said, adding that no decision has been made yet about sleepaway camps.

As with all of the recent easing of restrictions that had been put in place in Quebec to fight the spread of COVID-19, Legault said the camps would open only if the COVID-19 situation remains stable in the province.

Asked about a possible reopening of public pools as well, Legault said an announcement about that would be made in the coming days.

There are now 3,800 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 45,495.

That’s up 82 from the 3,718 deaths reported Wednesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 720 from the 44,775 announced a day earlier.

Of those newly announced deaths, 25 ocurred more than five days ago,

There are 1,504 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down 12 from the 1,516 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 176 are in intensive care, down seven from the 183 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday was 13,327 up 505 from the 12,822 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Quebec national director of public health Horacio Arruda, Christopher Skeete, a Laval MNA and Legault's parliamentary assistant for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, Laval Mayor Marc Demers and and Jean-Pierre Trepanier, director of public health for Laval, are holding today's Quebec's daily COVID-19 update at Place des Arts.

Legault is spending Thursday in Montreal, which remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Canada.

As of Wednesday, Montreal had 22,637 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,367 deaths related to it.

That accounts for more than 28 per cent of the 80,142 cases across Canada and almost 40 per cent of the 6,031 COVID-19 deaths reported nationwide as of Wednesday.

Legault started his day at his downtown Montreal office, where he met privately with Demers. Laval, the municipality directly north of Montreal, has also been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting 4,894 cases as of Wednesday.

At 3 p.m., Legault will visit Cite-de-la-Sante Hospital in Laval, where he is scheduled to have a private meeting with Christian Gagne, the head of the integrated health and social services centre in Laval. He'll be joined by Skeete and Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard, the Quebec minister responsible for the Laval region.

Legault will then cap off his workday at 6 p.m. with a conference call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers.

On Thursday, Quebec announced that it will be allowing small public gatherings as of Friday and that it will be gradually reopening private health care and beauty services.

This is a developing story that will be updated.