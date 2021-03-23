MONTREAL -- Quebec added 656 new COVID-19 cases to its count on Tuesday, and four deaths.

One of those deaths took place in the last 24 hours, while three happened between March 16 and 21.

Hospitalizations stayed fairly steady, with an increase of just six, bringing the total to 519. There was a decrease of one in the number of patients in intensive care. That total is now 113.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 709 per day. There are currently 6,742 active cases in Quebec.

Over the course of the pandemic, Quebec has now seen 303,707 infections and 10,618 deaths.

In the last day -- the first day Montreal pharmacists pitched in to the vaccination effort -- the number of vaccinations jumped. On Monday, 26,040 doses of vaccine were given, compared to Sunday's roughly 21,000.

A total of 993,102 doses have now been administered.

Two days ago, the most recent day reported, 21,833 tests were given.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

As usual, Montreal recorded the biggest share of new cases with 240 -- a sharp decrease, however, from the previous day, which saw 320 on the island.

The city was followed by Montérégie, with 85 new cases, up from the previous day; Laval with 70, a decrease; and the Outaouais with 50, an increase.

Quebec City recorded 45 new cases and the Laurentians had 40.

Of the four deaths, two took place in Quebec City (1,009 total) and one in Montreal (4,598 total). The location of the fourth isn't clear.