MONTREAL -- There are 189 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec, bringing the total number of people infected to 372,476 since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday's data mark the fifth straight day with less than 200 new cases.

The province's health officials state there have also been two more deaths, a total of 11,166.

None of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while one was before June 3 and another was at an unknown date.

Hospitalizations are down by six, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 251.

Of those, 64 people are in intensive care; up by four.

To date, 359,104 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 8, a total of 24,652 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 87,713 more vaccinations in the province; 84,936 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,777 doses before June 9.

Outside Quebec, 12,531 doses were given for a cumulative total of 6,398,048, or 67.2 per cent of the population.

The province has received 7,086,249 vaccine doses so far.

The 21,700 doses de Moderna expected this week were delivered on Wednesday.