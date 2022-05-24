Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly up, but ICU numbers down

The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 is up by four, according to public health officials Tuesday.

The total number of people receiving care is now 1,351.

Intensive care admissions are down by nine, for a total of 47.

There were three more deaths related to COVID-19, a total of 15,357.

On May 22, a total of 9,094 samples were analyzed.

Quebec also added 417 new recorded PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,062,452.

A total of 211,157 rapid tests have been declared since the online portal opened. Of that number, 173,045 positive tests were registered.

In the last 24 hours, 219 were reported, with 183 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are now 4,014 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 2,535 more vaccinations in the province; 2,301 doses in the last 24 hours and 234 doses before May 23 for a total of 19,852,705 doses.

Outside Quebec, 333,771 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 20,186,476.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of May 23, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 55 per cent have received three.

An additional 13 per cent have received four.