Quebec COVID-19 deaths increase by 21 as hospitalizations, ICU numbers go up
Quebec public health officials say 21 more people have died due to COVID-19, a total of 15,992 since the pandemic began.
In addition, the number of Quebecers in hospital has increased by 20.
The total number of people receiving care is now 2,146, including 733 seeking treatment specifically for the virus.
There are 67 people in intensive care, including 31 due to COVID-19, for an increase of eight people.
On Aug. 1, a total of 13,639 samples were analyzed.
Quebec added 1,505 PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,151,659.
A total of 270,079 rapid tests have been declared with 225,747 positive.
In the last 24 hours, 382 were reported, with 327 of them positive.
Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.
There are 5,053 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.
VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
Quebec's health care professionals administered 8,401 more vaccinations for a total of 20,357,279 doses.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.
As of Aug. 2, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.
An additional 18 per cent have received four.
