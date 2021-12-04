MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 1,512 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the largest single-day increase since April.

The last time the province reported cases that high was April 15 (1,684), at the peak of Quebec's springtime coronavirus wave.

Public health is monitoring 806 active cases within the province.

One more person has been reported dead due to the virus, bringing that total to 11,585 since the pandemic began.

Despite the spike in cases, overall hospitalizations decreased. There were 225 people in care Saturday morning, a decrease of five since the day before.

ICU cases creeped up, however. There were 60 reported intensive care patients Saturday.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec did not report how many people had been newly vaccinated since Friday morning "due to a technical error."

As of Friday, 81 per cent of people aged 5 and up had been fully vaccinated, 86 per cent had received at least one dose, and 3 per cent had gotten a booster shot.

However, public health did report that most of Saturday's cases were recorded among people who were unvaccinated or had received their first dose less than two weeks prior.

That group accounted for 804 of the 1,512 cases, and nine of the 16 people newly-admitted to hospital.

Public health reports unvaccinated people are 3.4 times more likely to catch COVID-19, and 15.6 times more likely to be hospitalized after getting sick.