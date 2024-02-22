Quebec coroner inquest told that poor police planning led to killing of officer
Quebec provincial police didn't plan properly before they tried to arrest a mentally ill man last March, and as a result an officer was killed, the province's workplace health and safety board says.
The report by the board — known as the CNESST — was made public on Thursday at a coroner's inquest into the deaths of provincial police Sgt. Maureen Breau and the assailant, Isaac Brouillard Lessard, a 35-year-old man with schizoaffective disorder who had been found not criminally responsible five times since 2014 for offences he had committed.
On March 27, Breau and three other officers went to Brouillard Lessard's apartment in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal, to arrest him for uttering threats and for breaking probation, following a call from the man's uncle, Denis Lessard.
Brouillard Lessard attacked one officer and while Breau rushed to her colleague's aid, the man stabbed her in the neck with a kitchen knife. Brouillard Lessard was shot dead by police moments later; Breau died in hospital.
The board concluded that Brouillard Lessard was dangerous and arresting him required a detailed strategy. The intervention plan by police, the board said, was deficient and left officers exposed. Arresting officers held an informal discussion about how they were going to apprehend him, and while two of them had visited the suspect at his home three days prior, the four police officers were not all aware of his violent past.
As well, the board concluded that three of the four arresting officers had not received adequate use-of-force training.
Quebec provincial police officers and use-of-force experts are expected to testify before the coroner next month.
Meanwhile, the safety board said the provincial police are working to implement its recommendations, which include that the force develop risk assessment protocols that officers can use ahead of planned arrests, and that officers are given techniques and other safety strategies for unplanned interventions.
Earlier Thursday, Brouillard Lessard's father testified he had hoped his mentally ill son would have been arrested and hospitalized before he hurt someone. Serge Brouillard said he had been in touch with police and health officials in the days prior to the stabbing to get his son cared for.
"I knew that (his uncle) had filed a complaint, and I hoped with a formal police complaint, with threats, I hoped they would go get him and hospitalize him," Brouillard said.
The inquiry has heard that three days before Brouillard Lessard killed Breau, his parents called police because he had inundated his mother with hundreds of text messages and phone calls, some menacing. Officers went to see Brouillard Lessard on March 24 but determined they didn't have reason to detain him.
Brouillard described how he tried and failed to get his son help. He said doctors did not reach out to the family in the last year of his son's life. Social workers, he added, had told him they tried to help Brouillard Lessard, but from a distance because the 35-year-old didn't want their aid.
"Someone like Isaac, getting through to him, it wasn't easy," Brouillard said. "And I understand (social workers), but for people like Isaac, it took a different approach rather than him voluntarily accepting help."
Brouillard said that when his son was arrested in 2021 for violently assaulting the concierge of an apartment in Trois-Rivières, he was sure the 35-year-old would be hospitalized.
"But he fell through a crack, I don't know," Brouillard said.
In April 2022, Brouillard Lessard was granted an absolute discharge by the province's mental health board, and received two years’ probation in the attack on the concierge.
Serge Brouillard described his son as an intelligent lover of nature who played high-level soccer as a youth and was always ready to help others around him.
"The illness arrived, there were difficult moments, and he was taken in by the institutions," Brouillard said. "He had good moments but because of the way the system works he had highs and lows."
The inquiry also heard an audio recording of Brouillard Lessard's mother, taken by police the day after Breau's killing.
"I'm his mother, I love him despite everything that happened, but I would never have shown up (at his house)," she said, referring to the fact she was scared to visit her son.
"It takes someone specialized so we don't have incidents like that … the right people who are able to manage those situations."
Coroner Géhane Kamel told the father that since the beginning of the inquiry, at least six families have written to her to say they sympathized with him and were dealing with a similar situation.
"They wanted me to tell you that they find you courageous for seeking help for your son," Kamel told him.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. achieves first moon landing in half-century with private spacecraft
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. achieves first moon landing in half-century with private spacecraft
A spacecraft built and flown by Texas-based company landed near the south pole of the moon on Thursday, the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever achieved entirely by the private sector.
BREAKING Lynx Air files for creditor protection, final flight scheduled for Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta.
Claws come out for federal minister who shared picture of lobster lunch in Asia
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
Sex trafficking survivor shares her story of abuse with the hope of saving a life
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
B.C. will implement a new 20% 'flipping tax' on homes: What you need to know
Premier David Eby has been clear that speculators are in his crosshairs, and with the 2024 budget his government has announced details of a new 'BC Home Flipping Tax.'
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
Alberta town voting today on bylaw banning Pride crosswalks
Westlock residents are voting Thursday on a bylaw that would prohibit rainbow crosswalks, a common symbol of support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and restrict the town to flying only government flags.
Judge rejects Trump’s request to delay finalizing US$355 million civil fraud order
The judge overseeing the US$355 million civil fraud case has denied Donald Trump’s request to delay the judgment for a month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
-
Dozens charged after November street race in which participants blocked traffic on Hwy. 427, police say
Police have arrested and charged 31 people after hundreds of drivers gathered in Peel Region to allegedly race their vehicles over a two-day period.
-
Former Toronto area cop begins 7.5 year jail sentence after Ontario's top court dismisses appeal
A Toronto area police officer has begun serving a more than seven-year jail sentence after Ontario's top court dismissed an appeal of his 2021 conviction on corruption charges earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Weather statements issued ahead of Friday rain and wind
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
-
Claws come out for federal minister who shared picture of lobster lunch in Asia
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
-
N.S. Community Services minister steps down, Liberal crosses floor to take his place
Trevor Boudreau, minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs, is stepping down “due to personal and health reasons,” according to a news release from the Nova Scotia premier’s office.
London
-
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
-
Gas line break closes section of street in south London, Ont.
A gas leak filled a south London home with gas, forcing the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
-
'It’s a dream for them to come to Canada': Efforts underway to send bodies of international students home to Nepal
They came to Canada to pursue their dreams. Now their families have been left in agony.
Northern Ontario
-
Those near Timmins homeless shelter say it’s causing fear, insecurity
As an independent review of the Living Space homeless shelter in Timmins comes to a close, some residents and business owners say not enough attention has been paid to the impacts of some of its clients are having on the surrounding area.
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
-
Senior northern Ont. police sergeant pleads guilty to pointing gun at rookie cops
A 67-year-old detective staff sergeant with the Anishinabek Police Service in northern Ontario has pleaded guilty to pointing his service pistol at colleagues and using a gun in a careless manner.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lynx Air files for creditor protection, final flight scheduled for Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta.
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Alberta gov't halting spending to address needs due to population growth not 'brightest idea': critics
The Alberta government is facing criticism the day after the premier suggested in a televised address its upcoming budget will follow austerity measures.
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
App saves 65,000 meals from being thrown out in Waterloo Region
An app that aims to reduce waste from restaurants and grocery stores, while helping shoppers save money, is gaining traction across Waterloo Region.
Vancouver
-
Video shows shooting in White Rock, B.C., that left 4 injured early Thursday
A shooting that left four people injured in White Rock, B.C., early Thursday morning was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and CTV News has obtained the shocking video.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING BC NDP delivers election budget with rebates, billions in new infrastructure
British Columbia’s majority NDP government delivered its 2024 budget on Thursday, forecasting a deficit in order to maintain services and promised infrastructure spending, while promising rebates and other goodies during an election year.
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits new low for 2024 in latest update
The number of patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 reached its lowest level of 2024 so far on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Autopsy inconclusive in death of security guard killed in parkade fight
Police say more testing is required to determine what killed a security guard who died after a fight at a downtown parkade earlier this week.
-
Edmonton Transit merchandise sales contemplated as city mulls budget cuts
With most of the fat already trimmed over the past year, City Council is contemplating major reductions in an effort to get more value for the taxes residents pay, with possible cuts for valued community groups, raising certain fees and even selling Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) merchandise to bring in extra revenue.
Windsor
-
Here’s how a pair of Ontario cities are using their federal housing cash
Flush with cash from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), cities like London and Guelph are moving ahead with new plans to build more and varied homes while Windsor continues its own efforts to address the housing affordability crisis without.
-
Windsor has some of the shortest walk-in clinic wait times in Ontario, but that could soon change
People in the Windsor region faced some of the shortest walk-in clinic wait times across Ontario in 2023, according to a new report.
-
Walkout planned, petition launched over Kingsville school naming
The Greater Essex County District School Board has landed on the names of two new schools, but not everyone is happy about it.
Regina
-
'Significant' drug bust leads to one of Regina's largest fentanyl seizures to date: police
A recent drug investigation in Regina has led to dozens of charges for three people and one of the largest amounts of fentanyl ever seized by Regina police.
-
'A huge amount': NDP says Sask. government 'quietly' spending additional $757M
Saskatchewan’s NDP opposition is accusing the provincial government of trying to secretly pass an extra $757 million of additional spending one month before the release of the next provincial budget.
-
Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates anniversary of Declaration
A traditional song and dance was just the beginning of a big day for Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation in Fort Qu’Appelle Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau mayor resigns, citing 'hostile' political climate
France Bélisle announced Thursday morning she is resigning as mayor of Gatineau, Que., effective immediately.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lynx Air files for creditor protection, final flight scheduled for Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta.
-
Warmer weather means hot savings for winter clothes at Ottawa stores
Thursday marked another warmer than average winter day in Ottawa, making it feel like it's time to put away that winter gear – or it might be the perfect time to buy some.
Saskatoon
-
Neighbour heard 'strange sounds' before Saskatoon boys, 12 and 13, arrested for homicide
A recent homicide in Saskatoon has drawn considerable attention with two boys aged 12 and 13 being arrested and charged with manslaughter.
-
Newly-appointed human rights commissioner seeks Sask. Party nomination
Saskatoon's newest human rights commissioner is vying for the nomination in a long-held Sask. Party seat.
-
Supreme Court of Canada to review Sask. Good Samaritan drug overdose case
The Supreme Court of Canada will review the case of a man who was arrested for drug and firearm offences after police encountered him at the scene of an overdose.