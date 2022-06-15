Quebec contractors may seek gov't compensation for engineer strike: union

Some 90 per cent of civil engineering and road contractors say the government's engineer strike is impacting their work sites -- and 58 per cent are already considering claiming compensation from the government.

The data comes from the Quebec Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association (QRBHCA), which recently consulted its contractor members on the matter.

Although the 1,800 government engineers are back at work, they are threatening to strike again next week.

Based on what its members have reported, the QRBHCA estimates that claims could reach $6 to $10 million a day.

In an interview Wednesday, QRBHCA executive director Gisèle Bourque said she was concerned about the repercussions of the strike, both for its members and for the state of the road network -- and even for taxpayers, who may end up footing the bill.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 15, 2022.