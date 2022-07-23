Quebec construction vacations begin, police increase surveillance

Quebec construction vacations begin, police increase surveillance

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada

Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal

Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's strike as 'spit in the face' of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon