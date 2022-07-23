Quebec construction vacations begin, police increase surveillance

The summer vacations have begun for about a third of Quebecers who are taking to the roads to take advantage of the construction vacations that are starting.

As it does every year, the Quebec provincial police force (Sûreté du Québec-SQ) is taking advantage of the holiday to increase the number of officers on the roads, but SQ police officers will also be visible on the waterways and trails for the next two weeks, until August 7.

Under the banner "Safety doesn't take a vacation!" police officers will intervene during this long vacation with the objective to remind people of the rules of road safety, but also of recreational and tourist activities.

"We invite vacationers to practice all their recreational and tourist activities in a safe manner. We remind them that they must wear a helmet when they are on all-terrain vehicles or wear a flotation jacket when they go out on the water. So, it's important that everyone stays safe during the vacations," says SQ information officer Geneviève Gagnon.

Last year, three people lost their lives in accidents involving all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on SQ territory during the construction vacation period, and the toll is worse on the roads during this period of increased traffic.

"In 2021, nine people, unfortunately, lost their lives in nine fatal collisions on the road network," said the SQ spokesperson.

This year, the construction vacation period extends from July 22 to August 7. Nearly 182,000 construction industry workers and their families take advantage of this period, not to mention Quebecers from various sectors of the economy who also take advantage of the downtime to travel.

DON'T PARK ON HIGHWAYS

The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) sent a reminder to road users on Saturday that it is forbidden to park on the side of a highway, except in case of emergency.

The MTQ also reminds drivers to keep the roadway clear on roads where the posted speed is 70 km/h or more and, in all cases, to avoid obstructing the flow of traffic.

Drivers who stop their vehicle along a public roadway should also ensure that there are no signs prohibiting parking along the roadway and that the parked vehicle does not obstruct traffic or work in progress, if applicable.