Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car in Montreal

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car Saturday in downtown Montreal.

Emergency services were notified around 12:30 a.m. of the collision at the intersection of St. Antoine and de la Montagne streets.

According to initial information obtained from various witnesses, the vehicle was travelling westbound on Saint-Antoine St. and the pedestrian was crossing de la Montagne St. on a red light, northbound, and that's when the impact occurred," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The 21-year-old pedestrian was in critical condition when transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old woman, was not injured. She will be interviewed by SPVM investigators in the coming hours.

A security perimeter was set up on Saint-Antoine St. in the area.

Investigators specializing in collision investigation were requested on the scene to proceed with the analysis of the scene and determine the circumstances of the collision. They were also expected to meet with various witnesses.

The SPVM investigation continues.