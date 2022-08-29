Quebec Conservative volunteers threatened putting up posters, says leader Éric Duhaime
The Quebec Conservative Party says that two of its volunteers were threatened while putting up party election signs over the weekend.
In a news release sent Monday, PCQ leader Éric Duhaime said he was dismayed.
A case allegedly took place Saturday evening in the Rosemont district of Montreal and the other late Sunday afternoon in Sept-Îles, in the riding of Duplessis.
In both cases, the assailant first attacked the posters before attacking the volunteer, after he had asked him to stop vandalizing the posters, the PCQ says.
"I am upset to hear what happened to these two volunteers," said Duhaime. "I am also relieved to know that both are still doing well, despite the circumstances. It boggles my mind that in a democratic state like ours, events like this can still happen. Activists of all parties, without exception, have the right to be actively involved in politics, without having to fear for their safety."
The Conservative news release says that the Montreal suspect was arrested and released. The Sept-Îles suspect is still being sought by police.
In the Quebec City riding of Taschereau, several Conservative Party signs have been vandalized, according to the party.
MISTAKES ON THE SIGNS
In addition, in recent hours, Internet users have mocked errors that have appeared on the posters of two Conservative Party candidates.
Repentigny was written as "Renpentigny" and the riding of René-Lévesque said "René-Lévèsque" with a grave accent on the vowel e.
Asked about this on Monday, while giving a news conference on the third link in Lévis, the PCQ leader did not make a fuss.
"I don't know if there is a possibility of putting sticky paper or if they will have to be redone or put something over them," said Duhaime.
He did, however, assure that the spelling errors would be "corrected in the next few hours."
He attributed the blunder to the fact that the Conservative Party "is a new political party" and that "these are mistakes that happen."
"I've worked in other political parties, and we've made a mistake on the name of the candidate. This is even worse!" he exclaimed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 29, 2022.
