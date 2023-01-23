Quebec Conservative Party introduces new executive members

The Quebec Conservative Party (CPQ) has welcomed new members to its executive, in an effort to "professionalize" the party ahead of its fall convention.

Following a meeting held Sunday in Drummondville between the party leader and the national executive, Éric Duhaime introduced his recruits. Louise Soucy, who has been a manager in various organizations, will be the new executive director.

"I am very eager to professionalize this organization and to manage the various bodies. My goal is obvious, to ensure that the steps are taken to win the 2026 general election," she said in a statement.

Olivier Dumais, the former Conservative candidate in the Beauce-Nord riding and mayor of Saint-Lambert-De-Lauzon, will take on a new role as chairman of the party's organization committee.

Dr. Karim Elayoubi, who tried his luck in Argenteuil, will become president of the political committee, and former Conservative candidate in Vanier-Les-Rivières, Donald Gagnon, will officially take over as party president.

"There is a new team, a new dynamism, and I am very happy with the arrival of new major players. This is one of the first steps to improve internal operations and democracy," said Duhaime.

FIVE THEMES FOR 2023

In addition to the additions to its membership, the Conservative Party also defined at the meeting the five major themes that, according to its leader, "will mark the road to the convention."

Democratic reform, natural resources and Quebec's energy policy, inflation and public finances, health care and Quebec's autonomy in the Canadian Confederation are the five pillars that will guide the party's discussions leading up to the convention.

A number of seminars will also be held over the course of the year to determine the position of the Conservative party and its members on these issues, according to a press release issued Sunday afternoon.

Health care, particularly the situation in Quebec's emergency rooms, is an "extremely important" issue, said Duhaime, who expects to formally present the party's solutions by the end of the week.

The issue of political reform is also at the heart of the Conservatives' concerns, who, according to his leader, have been victims of "the worst democratic distortion in Quebec's history."

"The former president of the National Assembly, Jean-Pierre Charbonneau, came to our last general council. We want to do an event on democratic reform, parliamentary reform and the voting system: these are issues that concern us," added Duhaime.

GETTING CLOSER TO THE PEOPLE

In addition to organizing various events centred on his five pillars, Duhaime also plans to continue his tour of the regions, which began the day after the election. He says he has visited just over 40 ridings to date.

"The parties are often very centralized and focused on the work of the national assembly. Since we are not there, we have more time to get out in the field and get closer to the people, which is fundamental in politics," he explained.

The Conservative leader will be in Gaspésie for three days starting Monday, where he will meet with mayors, prefects, organizations and party activists from various ridings.

He also said he would keep in touch with Premier François Legault, who he met a few days ago to discuss the energy issue.

"The reason for inviting the premier to his offices this week is energy. The whole energy issue, the issue of our natural resources and the potential lack of electricity in Quebec (...) During the meeting, he told me that there would be others. He may have been talking every three months, but he didn't give any dates," said Duhaime said.

In his next meeting with the premier, the leader said he wanted to discuss inflation, which he said was becoming "the number one issue."

"We'd rather have the government tighten its belt than Quebecers, and we want the government to reduce its spending to give as much money as possible back to the taxpayers,'' the Conservative leader said, adding that his party might be the only one to propose a different and sustainable solution.